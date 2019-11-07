Success for IWA Kenagh in Longford Sports Partnership Boccia Blitz and Championships

The Longford Sports Partnership Boccia Blitz took place on Thursday, October 24 in St Mary’s Campus, Edgeworthstown.



Eighteen teams from the four disability service centres in the Longford area took part, namely the Irish Wheelchair Association (Kenagh), St Christopher’s, the Mental Health Centre and Rehab Care.

Also read: Ganly's Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: 18,837 people have benefited from Longford Sports Partnership initiatives



Over 65 participants took part in 32 games over the course of the day. There were two separate competitions, the Blitz in which 18 teams took part in a round robin style competition and the Championships which allowed each centre to enter one team into this knockout competition.



The standard was high on the day in which we saw some close games and the Blitz final go into a tie breaker with IWA Kenagh emerging victorious over Jerome’s Giants.



The Champion Blitz saw St Christopher’s ATU Huns secure a place in the final against IWA Kenagh. Kenagh IWA won this game and therefore secured the double on the day by winning the championships and the blitz.



Well done to all the players and teams involved on the day and thanks to the referees for officiating over the games.



Thanks to St Mary’s Campus for allowing us to host these games.



Longford Local Sports Partnership staff and volunteer oversaw and managed the event on the day.



Final Results

Blitz – 1st Place IWA Kenagh, 2nd Place MHC -Jermone Giants; 3rd Place- The Hub



The Championships – 1st Place – IWA Kenagh, 2nd Place - ATU Huns 3rd Place - McEvoy Movers