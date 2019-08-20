Clonbroney minor club named All-Ireland rounders champions

Clonbroney minor club, Ballinalee were crowned All-Ireland Mens MGAA Rounders Minor winners last weekend.

After a tense five innings game in Tymon Park, Dublin the scores were all level, after the Harps, Portlaoise pulled back into the game in the 4th innings, the teams headed into an unprecedented two extra innings.

After Clonbroney restricted the Harps to a clean sheet in the first innings, they added 6 to the scoreline leaving them to get the three outs within 5 runs to win the title.

With a great partnership of Jack Cheyne, who was player of the match, and Adam Glennon catching, they pitched Harps out for only 2 runs securing the Corn Gael Linn Cup and bringing it back to Longford for the first time ever.

A fantastic achievement from the squad in what was a 140 minute marathon of concentration, skill and endurance. Another title for Longford to be proud about.

