Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Colmcille are serious contenders in this year's championship

I saw my first Longford Championship game of 2019 on Saturday week, Colmcille v Rathcline.

I thought Colmcille looked like a team that could end up in the county final. Playing brilliant football, they looked good all over the field. A very balanced side, very disciplined, and well coached. Eugene McCormack has found a team to win games.

He’s changed many aspects, making Colmcille believe again, he’s a top class coach, and I believe they are serious contenders to capture the Seán Connolly Cup in 2019.

I’d need to see them again, but they really looked like cruising fluidly without errors, very fit, very confident, and very, very good.

Any team with plans to collect the Connolly Cup should dismiss Colmcille at their peril.

That’s just my opinion, of course.

