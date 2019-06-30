All-Ireland double glory for Clonguish at John West Féile Peil

Clonguish are All-Ireland double champions this evening after their U14 boys and girls secured glory at the John West Féile Peil tournament which was hosted over the weekend by Connacht GAA.

Clonguish Óg boys won the Division 4 Cup by defeating St Mary’s (Sligo) in the final by 1-7 to 0-7.

Interestingly, it was St Mary’s who were Clonguish’s host club for what turned out to be a memorable weekend and during the group stage of the competition, just six points separating the teams, with Clonguish winning by 2-13 to 4-3.

In today’s semi-final, Clonguish Óg were made fight every inch of the way by Wexford side Naomh Éanna, so it was a huge achievement for the Longford standard bearers to come through two serious examinations of their character and skill.

The Clonguish girls were hosted by St Fursey’s (Galway) and like the boys, they captured the Division 4 Cup.

In this morning’s semi-final, Clonguish were convincing 2-4 to 0-4 winners over Saval (Down) and this set up a final encounter against Knockainey (Limerick), the side that the Longford girls lost out to by 0-5 to 1-7 in round two of the group series.



While the odds seemed to be stacked firmly against them, the Clonguish girls produced a fiercely determined display to overcome Knockainey and claim the silverware on a 2-3 to 0-4 scoreline.



So you can be sure that there will be great celebrations in Newtownforbes this evening as the triumphant double Féile Peil champions return home from their adventure in the west.



Unfortunately, Longford’s third side in action today - Carrick Sarsfields - were defeated in the Division 8 Boys Cup Final by Delco Gaels (Philadelphia) on a scoreline of 6-10 to 0-1. In today’s semi-final, the Carrick Sars lads got past St Aidan’s of Roscommon by 1-5 to 2-1.



Delco Gaels looked like a side that would have been capable of competing at a much higher level than Division 8 as in their opening two group matches the Philadelphia side racked up huge scores of 7-12 and 7-13, and even in the semi-final, they defeated Mayo Gaels by 7-9 to 1-2.



The final was certainly a David versus Goliath affair - contrast the population of Legan and Carrickedmond with that of Philadelphia! - but nonetheless the Carrick Sarsfields lads battled bravely and fair play to them.



John West Féile Peil Boys

Division 4

Group B

Rd 1 in Kent Park: Breaffy (Mayo) 1-0 Clonguish Óg 5-8

Rd 2 in Kent Park: Kildimo/Pallaskenry (Limerick) 2-1 Clonguish Óg 3-9

Rd 3 in Kent Park: St Mary’s (Sligo) 4-3 Clonguish Óg 2-13

Cup

Quarter-final in Fr Gibbons Park: Clonguish Óg 0-10 Gaultier (Waterford) 1-3

Semi-final in Connacht GAA Centre: Clonguish Óg 2-3 Naomh Éanna (Wexford) 0-5

Final in Connacht GAA Centre: Clonguish Óg 1-7 St Mary’s (Sligo) 0-7



John West Féile Peil Girls

Division 4

Group B

Rd 1 in Headford; St James’ (Galway) 2-3 Clonguish 5-8

Rd 2 in Headford: Knockainey (Limerick) 1-7 Clonguish 0-5

Rd 3 in Headford: St Fursey’s (Galway) 0-1 Clonguish 3-4

Cup

Quarter-final in Rockfield,Oran: Clonguish 4-3 Garrycastle (Westmeath) 2-1

Semi-final in Brickens, Eastern Gaels: Clonguish 2-4 Saval (Down) 0-4

Final: Knockainey (Limerick) 0-4 Clonguish 2-3



John West Féile Peil Boys

Division 8

Group C

Rd 1 in Shrule Community Pitch: Shrule/Glencorrib (Mayo) 0-8 Carrick Sarsfields 3-11

Rd 2 in Shrule Community Pitch: Carrick Sarsfields 1-13 Killeagh St Ita’s (Cork) 4-3

Rd 3 in Mayo Abbey: Mayo Gaels (Mayo) 3-6 Carrick Sarsfields 2-4

Cup

Quarter-final in Cloonacool Community Park: Cappagh/Rathkeale (Limerick) 0-2 Carrick Sarsfields 2-6

Semi-final in Connacht GAA Centre: St Aidan's (Roscommon) 2-1 Carrick Sarsfields 1-5

Final in Connacht GAA Centre: Delco Gaels (Philadelphia) 6-10 Carrick Sarsfields 0-1

Final score . clonguish 1-7 St Marys. 0-7. Great effort by all.

great weekend for @StMarysGAASligo on and off the field.

Thank you to all our volunteers across the weekend — St. Mary's GAA Sligo (@StMarysGAASligo) June 30, 2019

Congratulations to Clonguish team & management on their Division 4 cup win in Féile! Well done from all of St. Fursey's https://t.co/xoXJ1NnkOI — StFurseys LGFA (@Stfurseyslgfa) June 30, 2019