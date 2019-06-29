Longford sides remain in contention for three All-Ireland titles at John West Féile Peil

Longford sides remain in contention for three All-Ireland titles at the John West Féile Peil competition which is being hosted this weekend by Connacht GAA.

Clonguish have double success in their sights as their U14 boys, who are undefeated, face Naomh Éanna of Wexford in tomorrow's Division 4 Cup semi-final at Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, while their U14 girls are also in Division 4 Cup semi-final action against Saval (Down) with the venue being Brickens.

Operating in Division 8, the Carrick Sarsfields boys will contest the Cup semi-final tomorrow, with St Aidan's (Roscommon) providing the opposition at Connacht GAA Centre.

Longford was also represented at the All-Ireland John West Féile Peil by St Dominic's Kenagh (boys Division 12) and Longford Slashers (girls Division 8), and unfortunately, they exited their respective competitions at the quarter-final hurdle earlier this evening.

John West Féile Peil Boys

Division 4

Group B

Rd 1 in Kent Park: Breaffy (Mayo) 1-0 Clonguish Óg 5-8

Rd 2 in Kent Park: Kildimo/Pallaskenry (Limerick) 2-1 Clonguish Óg 3-9

Rd 3 in Kent Park: St Mary’s (Sligo) 4-3 Clonguish Óg 2-13

Cup

Quarter-final in Fr Gibbons Park: Clonguish Óg 0-10 Gaultier (Waterford) 1-3

Semi-final in Connacht GAA Centre: Clonguish Og v Naomh Éanna (Wexford)



Division 8

Group C

Rd 1 in Shrule Community Pitch: Shrule/Glencorrib (Mayo) 0-8 Carrick Sarsfields 3-11

Rd 2 in Shrule Community Pitch: Carrick Sarsfields 1-13 Killeagh St Ita’s (Cork) 4-3

Rd 3 in Mayo Abbey: Mayo Gaels (Mayo) 3-6 Carrick Sarsfields 2-4

Cup

Quarter-final in Cloonacool Community Park: Cappagh/Rathkeale (Limerick) 0-2 Carrick Sarsfields 2-6

Semi-final in Connacht GAA Centre: St Aidan's (Roscommon) v Carrick Sarsfields



Division 12

Group C

Rd 1 in Drumkeeran: Drumkeeran (Leitrim) 6-3 St Dominic’s Kenagh 4-4

Rd 2 in Drumkeeran: St Dominic’s Kenagh 1-1 Ballyholland (Down) 3-10

Rd 3 in Ransboro Park: Coolera/Strandhill (Sligo) 1-3 St Dominic’s Kenagh 3-6

Shield

Quarter-final in Bee Park GAA Pitch, Manorhamilton: Fenagh St Caillins (Leitrim) 1-14 St Dominic’s Kenagh 3-5

John West Féile Peil Girls



Division 4

Group B

Rd 1 in Headford; St James’ (Galway) 2-3 Clonguish 5-8

Rd 2 in Headford: Knockainey (Limerick) 1-7 Clonguish 0-5

Rd 3 in Headford: St Fursey’s (Galway) 0-1 Clonguish 3-4

Cup

Quarter-final in Rockfield, Oran: Clonguish 4-3 Garrycastle (Westmeath) 2-1

Semi-final in Brickens, Eastern Gaels: Clonguish v Saval (Down)



Division 8

Group C

Rd 1 in Fr Gibbon’s Park, Claremorris: Claremorris B (Mayo) 1-0 Longford Slashers 2-12

Rd 2 in Fr Gibbon’s Park, Claremorris: Shamrocks (Offaly) 1-5 Longford Slashers 0-4

Rd 3 in Westport: Westport B (Mayo) 0-2 Longford Slashers 2-10

Cup

Quarter-final in Ballinlough: Ballinascreen (Derry) 1-4 Longford Slashers 1-1