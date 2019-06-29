Double gold for Longford athlete Yemi Talabi at Tailteann Games

Adeyemi Talabi, Moyne Community School, had a very successful day at the Tailteann Schools’ Interprovincial Games 2019 at Morton Stadium, Santry, Dublin on Saturday last as the top scoring member of the Connacht Girls Squad.



Yemi was in great form winning double Gold in the 100m and Long Jump and is credited with scoring one quarter of the total points for her Provincial Girls Side.

The Tailteann Games is an Irish Schools Athletics competition for Intermediate Boys & Girls, Under 17 years of age on 1st September in the year of competition.



The squad for each province is selected based on the results of the All-Ireland Schools Championship held on June 1 this year. Medallists from both of these Irish schools events get a further opportunity to compete internationally in Swansea, Wales on July 20 at the SIAB (Schools’ International Athletic Board) Championships against England, Scotland, Wales.



On the track at Morton Stadium Yemi shot off from the centre, running in lane 5, to win the 100m sprint in 12.35 seconds to take the Gold for the second year in a row. In the Long Jump her final jump proved most powerful winning her second Gold at 5.79m, improving on last year’s Bronze 5.4m performance.



These results combined with her All-Ireland Schools performances on June 1, Bronze in the Inter Girls 100m at 12.27 sec and 4th place in the Long Jump, 5.65m, should see Yemi selected for the SIAB team.



Yemi was the only Connacht Girl to win Gold in the Games and her outstanding double added 14 points to the total 48 scored on the day. As expected Leinster dominated and were the overall winners in both Boys and Girls sides.



