Longford high jumper Nelvin Appiah impresses once again on the European stage in Minsk

Longford high jumper Nelvin Appiah performed impressively once again at the European Games in Minsk today, but Team Ireland's overall fourth place finish wasn't enough to preserve their involvement in the DNA (Dynamic New Athletics) event.

During today's DNA quarter-final phase, Nelvin won the 5th / 6th place jump off at a height of 2.05m. His exploits earned Team Ireland four points.

Ireland later ended 'The Hunt' in 4th place, meaning they bowed out as only the top two countries advanced to the semi-final phase.

Portugal and Hungary progressed from the quarter-final that involved Ireland.

Cyprus, Bulgaria and Denmark completed the six countries in that particular quarter-final.

The DNA event saw athletes compete across nine events, including Nelvin in the high jump, for points with the final event, 'The Hunt', being the deciding race.