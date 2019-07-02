Former St Helen's members take a trip down memory lane

We had a lovely time reminiscing and inspiring the current St Helen's panel on Friday evening last in Monaduff Clubhouse.

It was so great to see so many former St Helens and indeed Eire Og players in attendance. Liam Forde spoke at length about the many achievements of the girls since the early 80s and regaled us with a few funny stories.

He also thanked those in attendance who were good to the Club over the years, and also to a Frank McNamee and Seamus Noonan.

We presented Liam with a photograph of himself with the current senior panel as a token to thank him for his commitment and loyalty to the ladies football club of which he is still such an important part of.

We want to express sincere thanks to Brendan Collum for the donation of his beautifully handcrafted piece of bog oak which forms the centre piece of our display.

To Michael and Margaret Kane for putting the display together, Ken Leonard and Sinead Heaney for getting together a brilliant display of more recent achievements.



Lastly, we want to thank Seamus Gallagher, Chairperson of Father Manning Gaels, Thomas Gill and the committee for allowing us to share the walls and our memories in the Clubhouse.

