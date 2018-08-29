Longford Town v Cork City Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup quarter-final tie to be televised

Following their impressive 2 nil victory over Shelbourne in the previous round, Longford Town will be in the spotlight on Friday week, September 7 as their glamour Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup quarter-final tie against defending champions Cork City in City Calling Stadium will be televised live on RTE 2.

Goals from Dylan McGlade and Daniel O'Reilly guided Neale Fenn's Longford charges past fellow First Division rivals Shelbourne and while their quarter-final joust with John Caulfield's Cork was initially scheduled for Saturday week, the FAI, earlier this evening confirmed that the game goes ahead on Friday evening, September 7, with a 7.30pm kick-off and in front of the TV cameras.

As the Leesiders look to continue their defence of the FAI Cup, it promises to be a decent encounter at City Calling Stadium and since it has been some time since Longford featured in a 'live' televised match it should generate plenty of local interest.

The win over Shelbourne was Longford's fourth on the bounce and with three league games remaining, a promotion play-off place is still attainable.

The FAI also announced this evening that due to international call-ups, the Derry City v Bohemians Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup quarter-final tie has been postponed and a new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Dundalk's trip to Limerick and Waterford's visit to the UCD Bowl to take on the students will also take place on Friday, September 7, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup - Quarter-Final schedule

07/09/2018 - Longford Town v Cork City, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm (Live on RTE2)

07/09/2018 - Limerick v Dundalk, Markets Field, 7.45pm

07/09/2018 - UCD v Waterford, The UCD Bowl, 7.45pm

Derry City v Bohemians - TBC

