Armagh’s Jamie Clarke hits 1-4 as Longford progress to historic New York senior championship final appearance
The Longford team and mentors pictured prior to their historic win over Donegal. Photo: Twitter Desmond McGoldrick @desmond820
New York Senior Football Championship semi-final: Longford 1-15 Donegal 0-10
Longford GAA in New York are celebrating an historic milestone tonight after their 1-15 to 0-10 victory over Donegal sealed their passage to a first ever New York Senior Football Championship Final appearance.
Watch Jamie Clarke slot home his penalty in this Tweet from Patrick Donohue @PatDonohueNYC
NYGAA Senior Football Semi. Donegal 0-07 Longford 01- 08 22 min left in 2nd half #NYGAA @Woolberto @RTEsport @NewYorkGAA @IrishVoiceGP pic.twitter.com/CSyqrrIJr8— Patrick Donohue (@PatDonohueNYC) August 26, 2018
Longford will progress to meet the winners of Monaghan or St Barnabas in the final. Former Armagh star Jamie Clarke was in superb form for Longford and his 1-4 contribution proved decisive.
The game was delicately poised when Longford were awarded a 38th minute penalty, and the brilliant Clarke confidently slid the ball to the bottom corner of the net, giving his side a 1-8 to 0-7 cushion and they didn’t look back afterwards.
At the end of a hard fought opening half the teams were deadlocked at 0-6 apiece.
Half time here in Gaelic Park @LongfordGAA_NY 6pts @NewGfc 6pts.— Desmond McGoldrick (@desmond820) August 26, 2018
Longford, with former inter-county star Brian Kavanagh impressing and orchestrating the show from centre forward, upped their performance considerably in the second half.
Points by Gary Maguire, JJ Matthews and of course Clarke’s 1-4 personal haul sealed a famous Longford win.
Also read: Longford IFC: Late Shane Kenny goal makes sure of Rathcline win over Cashel
History was made this evening in Gaelic Park New York. @LongfordGAA_NY will contest their first ever Senior Championship Final. pic.twitter.com/BuJhJ08COH— Desmond McGoldrick (@desmond820) August 26, 2018
Also read: Longford IFC: Daryl Carrigy injured as Ardagh/Moydow prove too strong for Killashee
@LongfordGAA_NY senior team and mentors prior to their warmup as they prepare to face Donegal in the New York Senior Football Championship Semi Final pic.twitter.com/Of48BSAIH0— Desmond McGoldrick (@desmond820) August 26, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on