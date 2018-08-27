Armagh’s Jamie Clarke hits 1-4 as Longford progress to historic New York senior championship final appearance

New York Senior Football Championship semi-final: Longford 1-15 Donegal 0-10



Longford GAA in New York are celebrating an historic milestone tonight after their 1-15 to 0-10 victory over Donegal sealed their passage to a first ever New York Senior Football Championship Final appearance.



Watch Jamie Clarke slot home his penalty in this Tweet from Patrick Donohue‏ @PatDonohueNYC

Longford will progress to meet the winners of Monaghan or St Barnabas in the final. Former Armagh star Jamie Clarke was in superb form for Longford and his 1-4 contribution proved decisive.

The game was delicately poised when Longford were awarded a 38th minute penalty, and the brilliant Clarke confidently slid the ball to the bottom corner of the net, giving his side a 1-8 to 0-7 cushion and they didn’t look back afterwards.

At the end of a hard fought opening half the teams were deadlocked at 0-6 apiece.

Half time here in Gaelic Park @LongfordGAA_NY 6pts @NewGfc 6pts. — Desmond McGoldrick (@desmond820) August 26, 2018

Longford, with former inter-county star Brian Kavanagh impressing and orchestrating the show from centre forward, upped their performance considerably in the second half.



Points by Gary Maguire, JJ Matthews and of course Clarke’s 1-4 personal haul sealed a famous Longford win.

History was made this evening in Gaelic Park New York. ⁦@LongfordGAA_NY⁩ will contest their first ever Senior Championship Final. pic.twitter.com/BuJhJ08COH — Desmond McGoldrick (@desmond820) August 26, 2018

