Longford IFC: Late Shane Kenny goal makes sure of Rathcline win over Cashel

Shane Kenny scored a speculative goal from a sideline ball in the 54th minute as reigning champions Rathcline booked their place in the Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals with a seven point win over neighbouring rivals Cashel at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Sunday evening.

Rathcline . . . 2-9 Cashel . . . 1-5

There was just three points between the sides when Kenny took a sideline kick and the ball ended up in the back of the net. It extended Rathcline’s lead to six points and try as they might Cashel could not find a way back into the game.

Daithi Mulvihill pulled off a fine double save in the 60th minute to deny Cashel a second goal. Cashel’s misery was compounded seconds later when Gavin Kelly was sent off for a second yellow card before Kian Gilmore landed a terrific late point for the Lanesboro side who now meet Fr Manning Gaels in the last four.

RATHCLINE: Daithi Mulvihill; Owen Murray, Kevin Chapman, Kevin Sorohan; Daniel Curran, Shane Donohue, Kian Gilmore (0-1); Michael Morrisey, Shane Kenny (1-3, 2f, 1’45); Cillian Flood, Derek Casserley (1-0), Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1); Niall Keane, Liam Connerton (0-4,3f), James Hanley.

Subs:- Padraig Sorohan for C Flood (half-time); Aaron Madden for D Curran (37 mins); Oran Kenny for J Hanley (41 mins).

CASHEL: Shane Bannon; Ronan Muldoon, Mel Farrell, Niall Casey; Ronan Farrell, Ciaran Killian (0-1), Steven Weafer; Conor Farrell, Andrew Farrell (0-2); Conor Flood, Gavin Kelly (0-1,f), Aidan Rowan; Enda Kenny (1-1, goal from penalty), Kevin Farrell, Jamie Bermingham.

Subs:- Eoin Flood for S Weafer (half-time); Corie Carberry for K Farrell (47 mins); Daniel Casey for E Kenny (51 mins).

Referee: David Tiernan (Moydow Harpers).