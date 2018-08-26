Longford IFC: Daryl Carrigy injured as Ardagh/Moydow prove too strong for Killashee

Ardagh/Moydow were in control for most of the match to score a comfortable win over Killashee in the Intermediate Football Championship quarter-final at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Sunday evening.

Ardagh/Moydow . . . 0-15 St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 1-5

With the advantage of the wind in the first half, Ardagh/Moydow had built up a commanding 0-9 to 0-1 lead at the break and managed to consolidate their firm grip on the game as they added a further six points to their tally on the changeover.

St Brigid’s scored a consolation goal in the third minute of stoppage time when Mel Shanley planted the ball in the back of the net.

Daryl Carrigy was the chief marksman for Ardagh/Moydow, firing over five points from play, but he was stretchered off after sustaining a knee injury in the final minute of normal time and a cause for considerable concern for manager Declan Rowley.

ARDAGH ST PATRICK’S/MOYDOW HARPERS: Darren Farrell; Tommy Powell, Niall Keenan, John Keegan; Conor Carroll, Fergal Keenan, Gerard Farrell (0-1); Frank Galvin, Eddie Powell; Mark Quinn, Rory Sullivan (0-3, all frees), Emmet Donlon; Shane Henry (0-4, three frees), Killian Farrell (0-1), Daryl Carrigy (0-5).

Subs:- Gareth Dennigan for S Henry (52 mins); Paddy Ganley (0-1) for D Carrigy (injured, 60 mins).

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Pat Farrell; Shane Cosgrove, Keelan Cox, Darren Cosgrove; Enda McPartland, Johnny Casey (0-2, frees), Jack Magan; Ogie Campbell, James Fallon; James Campbell, Cillian Lee (0-2), Michael Farrell; Mel Shanley (1-0), Gerard Evans, Nathan Steele.

Subs:- James Willis (0-1) for N Steele (injured, first half stoppage time); Michael Magan for J Campbell (42 mins); John Lee for E McPartland (black card, 46 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).