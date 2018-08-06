Longford's Darragh Greene to compete in 50m Breaststroke heats on Tuesday in Glasgow

Longford's Darragh Greene, Ireland’s first sub 60 second 100m Breaststroke swimmer, will be in action in his third event at the LEN European Swimming Championships in Glasgow on Tuesday morning (August 7).



Darragh will race in the heats of the 50m Breaststroke. He has raced five times at the championships to-date.

On Friday evening, Darragh, from Newtownforbes, made Irish history in the 100m Breaststroke semi-final as he became the first swimmer to break the minute mark in 59.92. His time was also a pre-validation for the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, Korea.



A fifth-place finish in the second semi-final saw Greene tie for 8th place overall with Russia’s Kirill Prigoda, and a swim-off was then required to separate the two. Prigoda took the last place for the final in 59.39 with Greene settling as first reserve in 1:00.44.

On Sunday, Darragh achieved his second fastest ever 200m Breaststroke swim when he was third in his heat in a time of 2:11.22 - his second fastest time for the distance. But he was unable to scale the same heights in the semi-final. In a stacked race, National Centre Dublin swimmer Darragh, finished sixth in a time of 2:11.36 and 13th overall.

LEN European Swimming & Diving Championships Day 5 Schedule (Tuesday, August 7) - Swimming 9am Diving 9.30am



Men 50m Breaststroke - Darragh Greene, Alex Murphy

Women 200m IM - Niamh Kilgallen

Men 1M Springboard - Oliver Dingley, Jack Ffrench