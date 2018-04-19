Winner of tickets to Punchestown Festival

Congratulations to Therese Conboy from Rooskey who has won two tickets from the Longford Leader to next Tuesday's opening day at Punchestown Festival. Enjoy the day Therese!

This year's festival features 38 races including 12 Grade 1 contests and a total prize pot of just over €3 million.

