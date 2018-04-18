Best Dressed Lady at Longford GAA Race Day to scoop €1k

The Best Dressed Lady at the 16th Longford GAA Race Day, which takes place next Wednesday, April 25 at Punchestown, will walk away with a €1,000 prize.

Race Day Chairperson Martin Skelly thanked Padraig & Marie Brady, Dromard for sponsoring the prize and revealed that Marietta Doran will once again be among the judges.

MC will by RTE's Sinead Hussey and Declan Nerney will be providing the entertainment.

Mr Skelly thanked the Race Day's main sponsors Nally Bros Hyundai, Ballymahon for their support.

Wednesday is Coral Gold Cup Day at Punchestown and there are just a few tickets remaining for the Longford tent.

For tickets priced at €135 per person or table of ten €1,350, contact Martin Skelly (086) 8040296, Albert Cooney (086) 8118580, Gerry Farrell 086 8309124 or any of the Longford GAA Co Board Management Committee.