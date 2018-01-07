Watch: Longford athlete Cian McPhillips capturing success at the Celtic Cross Country International Championships in Belfast

Longford athlete Cian McPhillips began his 2018 season in emphatic style yesterday (Saturday, January 6) as he romped to the gold medal in the U-17 Celtic Cross Country International Championships at Greenmount Estate, Belfast in Antrim.

Watch this video clip as Cian storms to victory and he speaks about his delight at winning and the tough course and difficult conditions he had to contend with.

Cian McPhillips of Longford taking the U17 Boys Celtic International title at the IAAF Antrim International Cross-Country at Greenmount.



Irish teammate Paul Hartnett was second and Adam Ferris of Northern Ireland third.@ShannonSSport @AthleticDJ will be enthusiastic. pic.twitter.com/pNgkNfiTlZ — Will Downing (@WillDowningComm) January 7, 2018

