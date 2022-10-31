Funeral Service for late Lynsey Bennett takes place in Longford today

The late Lynsey Bennett
The Funeral Service for Longford Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett, Killeter, Killoe, Co Longford takes place today.
Late of Fortfield House, Carton Big, mum of two Lynsey died peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends on Thursday, October 27.
Predeceased by her beloved mother Lesley, Lynsey will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, darling daughters Zoë and Hailee, father Coote, sisters Averyl and Kelley, brother-in-law Craig, nieces Bella and Fiadh, uncle Cecil and his wife Irene, aunts, uncles, cousins Rachael, Jessica and Joe, relatives and a wide circle of friends.
Lynsey's Funeral Service will take place in St John’s Church, Battery Road, Longford at 12 noon on Monday, October 31 followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.
Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice and LARCC Centre , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.
'Safe in the arms of Jesus'.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.