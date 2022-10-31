Search

31 Oct 2022

Funeral Service for late Lynsey Bennett takes place in Longford today

Funeral Service in Longford on Monday for late Lynsey Bennett

The late Lynsey Bennett

Longford Leader reporter

31 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Funeral Service for Longford Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett, Killeter, Killoe, Co Longford takes place today. 

Late of Fortfield House, Carton Big, mum of two Lynsey died peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends on Thursday, October 27.

Predeceased by her beloved mother Lesley, Lynsey will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, darling daughters Zoë and Hailee, father Coote, sisters Averyl and Kelley, brother-in-law Craig, nieces Bella and Fiadh, uncle Cecil and his wife Irene, aunts, uncles, cousins Rachael, Jessica and Joe, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Lynsey's Funeral Service will take place in St John’s Church, Battery Road, Longford at 12 noon on Monday, October 31 followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Longford's Lynsey Bennett had 'an amazing will to live and inspired so many with her courage'

President Higgins and Ryan Tubridy pay tribute to courageous Longford woman Lynsey Bennett

Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice and LARCC Centre , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

'Safe in the arms of Jesus'.

 

