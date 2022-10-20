File photo: Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to N4 collision as woman in 70's dies
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving a bicycle and a car on the N4 at the Collooney roundabout in Sligo which occurred on Sunday morning, October 2, 2022.
The cyclist, a woman aged in her 70s, was later taken to Sligo University Hospital where she received treatment for serious injuries.
The woman has since passed away.
Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them.
In particular, any road users in the area between 11.40am - 12pm on Sunday, October 2.
Gardaí can be contacted at Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
