Longford Sports Partnership Club Development and Volunteer Supports 2022
Longford County Council, through Longford Sports Partnership, is pleased to invite applications for the Club Development and Volunteer Supports scheme for 2022. The scheme is funded by Sport Ireland.
The maximum grant is €500 for club development including equipment etc and €500 for volunteer support including coaching. Expenditure already spent in 2022 can be used.
Applications are particularly welcome from new clubs, minority sports and projects targeting groups who have low levels of participation, e.g. older people, girls & women, people with disabilities, unemployed people and those who live in identified disadvantaged communities.
In order to be eligible your club must be registered with Co Longford Public Participation Network. To register visit www.longfordppn.ie Alternatively, see the Club Development and Volunteer Supports scheme application form for County Longford PPN contact details.
The closing date for completed applications is 5pm on Tuesday, November 1. Late applications will not be considered. Application forms are available to download on Longfordsports.ie.
For further details, contact Longford Local Sports Partnership by emailing sports@longfordcoco.ie or calling 043 334 3493.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.