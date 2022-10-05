Search

05 Oct 2022

Down Memory Lane | A stylish gallery of Longford graduation pictures from 2009 & 2011

Longford Leader reporter

05 Oct 2022 11:00 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Here's a gallery of archive pictures from 2009 and 2011 and the Lanesboro Community College graduation dances from both those years.

We hope you enjoy this gallery of photographic memories. Don't forget to tag and share with your friends!

