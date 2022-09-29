'Still Going Strong' - the acclaimed Rob Strong Band play Longford's Backstage Theatre this Friday

As Rob Strong celebrates an incredible 60 years on the road this year, the title of his biography confirms that the legendary Blues/Soul singer is 'Still Going Strong'!

This month the band have headlined the Harvest Blues Festival in Monaghan and The Blackstairs Blues Festival in Enniscorthy and have just been invited to play the main stage of The Rory Gallagher Festival in Ballyshannon next June.

In Longford, Rob always drew big crowds at The Sunset Club at the Longford Arms Hotel and Creens Bar in the noughties. And you can reel in the years and watch The Rob Strong Band play The Backstage Theatre in Longford this Friday, September 30.

The Derry native started out in the 1960s and progressed to become lead singer of the iconic showband, The Plattermen. Rob has subsequently fronted his own band, The Rob Strong Band for an incredible 40 years.

Rob was also the vocal coach for his son, Andrew Strong and the band for The Commitments movie.

The band's show includes many of the top classics from the movie, such as ‘Mustang Sally’, ‘Treat her Right’, ‘Midnight Hour’ & ‘The Dark end of the Street!

Nobody in Ireland personified the raw energy of rock ,blues and soul music like Rob Strong, who once turned down the opportunity to join the world famous Deep Purple! While Rob is still known as ‘The Godfather of Soul’ in Ireland, he is equally versatile in singing all other genres of music, especially Rock, Blues, Jazz and Pop.

Tickets at €20 for this Friday's Longford show are available direct from the Backstage Theatre www.backstage.ie

Doors open at 7.45pm