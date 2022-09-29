Longford County Council to hold two large goods collections this weekend

Longford County Council are holding two large goods collections this weekend
Longford County Council will be holding a large goods collection at the following locations this weekend.
Granard Mart Saturday October 1st 10am to 12 noon
Ballymahon Mart Saturday October 1st 1:30pm to 3:30pm
The items for collection will include beds, mattresses, furniture, carpets, toys, bicycles, household scrap metal.
A charge will apply for the collection of these items; the charges will be as follows:
€25 per car
€40 per car and small trailer
€50 per car and large trailer or van
Unfortunately, card payments will not be available at these collections
No Tractors and Trailers will be permitted.
Those items that will not be collected will include all electrical goods, PVC, Plastic Oil Tanks, C&D waste, Lead, Tiles, Ceramics, hazardous waste and broken glass.
For further information on collections and charges contact
The Environmental Section of Longford County Council
On 043 – 3343462 or check out the web site on www.longfordcoco.ie
https://www.facebook.com/ LongfordCountyCouncil/
https://www.instagram.com/ longfordcoco/?hl=en
https://twitter.com/ longfordcoco?ref_src=twsrc% 5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp% 7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
