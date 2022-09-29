All eyes on eagerly awaited sale of pedigree Belgian Blue stock at Longford farm this weekend

All eyes will be on the yard of James McNally at Ballymacormack's Dunbeggan House on Saturday as it prepares to host an hotly anticipated sale of eye-catching pedigree livestock
This coming weekend a sale of impressive pedigree livestock will come to market in the yard of James McNally, Dunbeggan House, Ballymacormack, Longford.
Animals up for auction will include a number of award winning Belgian Blues.
This is an online auction but all livestock can be viewed in the yard next Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 12 noon to 6pm each day.
Among the prize winning livestock on offer will be Dunbeggan Quest the overall Tullamore Belgian Blue Female Champion and Dunbeggan Queen, full sister to Dunbeggan Quest, who made her debut at Mohill Show winning the Champion Belgian Blue category.
Speaking about the auction James said this is a wonderful opportunity to purchase the finest cattle breed in Irish farming.
Sale takes place online from Dunbeggan House, Ballymacormack, Longford. N39 N670.
Sale is a timed auction on Mart Eye. It starts Friday, 30th September and finishes 3rd October.
