30 Sept 2022

Ethnic Minority Hub Longford hosting Multi-Cultural Show this weekend

Ethnic Minority Hub

The Ethnic Minority Hub Longford are hosting a Multi-Cultural Show on Saturday

As part of Longford Live and Local, the Ethnic Minority Hub Longford are hosting a Multi-Cultural Show on Saturday, October 1 (from 2-6pm) in Temperance Hall, Longford Town.

All are welcome to attend.

The event will be a celebration of the many different cultures which are part of County Longford. There will be African, Bollywood and Irish dancing, as well as music performances, poetry readings and comedy. There will also be a showcasing of multi-cultural attire.

The event is sponsored by Longford Live and Local, Longford County Council Community Grant Support Scheme and Ethnic Minority Hub in Longford.

The event will be opened by Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern. Guest speakers include Garda Community Officer Sergeant Darren Conlon, Ethnic Minority Hub founder Catherine Joseph, and Shane Crossan from the Longford County Council Arts Office.

Demac Education representatives will also be there for a talk on the importance of book reading for children.

