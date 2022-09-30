Ross makes bid for footpath along south Longford's Moigh Road

Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross
A new footpath along a busy south Longford road looks set to come on stream, subject to government funding.
Ballymahon's Moigh Road has long been a thorny topic for locals, concerned chiefly with road safety.
Ballymahon Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Ross last week led calls for the road to be examined as a likely benefactor of State aid under the Government's Active Travel Scheme.
“I have been contacted by a number of residents about safety issues,” he said, adding the route is located in a built up area situated close to town.
The route is now expected to be considered for next year's Active Travel Scheme.
