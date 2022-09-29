Celebrating start of whiskey distillation in south Longford

Lough Ree Distillery are hosting an event this Saturday where patrons will be treated to a tour and a tasting of the distillery’s carefully sourced and curated whiskeys
Lough Ree Distillery is hosting a special event to celebrate the start of Irish whiskey distillation in Lanesboro, and Irish whiskey’s links to the farming and food industry.
The event will take place in Lough Ree Distillery on Saturday, October 1, kicking off at 2.00pm, and will involve a tour and a tasting of the distillery’s carefully sourced and curated whiskeys.
Irish whiskey is the world’s fastest-growing whiskey – its success is a product of the Irish countryside and climate, and Lough Ree Distillery is proud to be part of this growing industry as it begins distilling Irish whiskey.
Saturday's event is an opportunity to invite the local community to visit Ireland’s newest and smallest distillery, and to raise a glass to the producers who have helped it to get to where it is today.
As worldwide sales continue to grow, the Irish whiskey industry is buying more grain from Ireland’s farmers and investing more in local communities.
Further information on and tickets for the ‘Visit Ireland's Smallest Whiskey Distillery - Tour and Tasting’ event at Lough Ree Distillery, on October 1, 2.00-3.30pm can be found on Eventbrite.
Lough Ree Distillery are hosting an event this Saturday where patrons will be treated to a tour and a tasting of the distillery’s carefully sourced and curated whiskeys
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a schoolgirl which occurred just inside the gates of St Mel's Cathedral
There are renewed calls for Lanesboro to be prioritised for State funding to enhance its streetscape appearance
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.