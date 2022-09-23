All eyes on Longford nightclub this weekend as music fans told: 'You do not want to miss this'

Blazers Nightclub will be the venue for a live music extravaganza on Saturday night
This Saturday Blazers nightclub, Longford is the venue for a live music extravaganza.
Organiser Nathan Sheridan says it promises to be a thrilling evening: “It will be headlined by DJ Mark McCabe also featuring live music from local acts “KMuni & ND”, “Evans Junior” and hyperpunk artist from the west of Ireland “Uppbeat”. Then we have DJ Dacosta to bring a different wave of music.”
Nathan says he is looking forward to the night: “After the great success of Orbit Fest Round One we are back. This night will be full of crazy energy and fun from start to finish, you do not want to miss this.”
