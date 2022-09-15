Longford salon wins prestigious 'Team of the Year' accolade at Irish Hair and Beauty Awards

A Longford salon is celebrating this week after it captured the prestigious 'Team of the Year' accolade at The Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2022.

Zara Exclusive Hair Design, located in the Hazelwood Shopping Centre, Athlone Road, Longford town, was thrilled to win the 'Team of the Year' award.

Staff members thoroughly enjoyed the glittering awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport on Sunday, September 4.

The host was Andrea Hayes and she presented the winners as voted for by the public and congratulated them for being at the forefront of the industry.

Zara Exclusive Hair Design posted on their Facebook page: "We want to thank all our customers for their continued support and of course to our outstanding team!"

The Irish Hair and Beauty Awards showcase those who promote excellence, set the trends and take care of our hair, nails, lashes and make-up needs in the best possible way.

The event also recognises the most distinguished, the most stylish and comfortable salons in Ireland, whose lovely atmosphere and talented team, make them stand out amongst the rest.

A Spokesperson for The Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 said, “The winners lead the way in providing innovative treatments and are role models for the rest of the beauty world.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”