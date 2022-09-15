Search

15 Sept 2022

Longford salon wins prestigious 'Team of the Year' accolade at Irish Hair and Beauty Awards

Longford salon wins prestigious 'Team of the Year' accolade at Irish Hair and Beauty Awards

Staff of Zara Exclusive Hair Design, Longford celebrating after they captured the prestigious 'Team of the Year' accolade at The Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2022

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

15 Sept 2022 11:00 AM

A Longford salon is celebrating this week after it captured the prestigious 'Team of the Year' accolade at The Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2022. 

Zara Exclusive Hair Design, located in the Hazelwood Shopping Centre, Athlone Road, Longford town, was thrilled to win the 'Team of the Year' award. 

Staff members thoroughly enjoyed the glittering awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport on Sunday, September 4. 

The host was Andrea Hayes and she presented the winners as voted for by the public and congratulated them for being at the forefront of the industry.

Zara Exclusive Hair Design posted on their Facebook page: "We want to thank all our customers for their continued support and of course to our outstanding team!"

The Irish Hair and Beauty Awards showcase those who promote excellence, set the trends and take care of our hair, nails, lashes and make-up needs in the best possible way.

The event also recognises the most distinguished, the most stylish and comfortable salons in Ireland, whose lovely atmosphere and talented team, make them stand out amongst the rest.

Down Memory Lane | Style, glitz and glamour on Longford catwalk for 2013 St Joseph's Care Centre fashion show

Pictures | Longford festival goers savour Brave Giant's 'The Last Dance' on a memorable night at Marquee in Drumlish

PICTURES | 'Simply The Best' Jacinta is crowned Longford All Star Karaoke queen

A Spokesperson for The Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 said, “The winners lead the way in providing innovative treatments and are role models for the rest of the beauty world.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media