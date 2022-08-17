PICTURES | Roses enjoy a bloomin' great time during tour of Leitrim

Drumshanbo's Saoirse Gibbons has been showing off Leitrim this week on the Rose Tour of Ireland ahead of her appearance on stage in Tralee next week.

Leitrim Rose Saoirse was excited to show off her county this week to a busload of international roses. The roses were in Drumshanbo yesterday, staying last night in Lough Rynn Castle Hotel, and today are visiting Margaret of New Orleans House in Carrigallen and are to set sail on Moon River Carrick-on- Shannon at lunchtime.

Saoirse said she is “having the time of my life” on the Rose Tour which started last week and visited Wexford, Tipperary and Kildare and will move on to Limerick and Cork this week ahead of Tralee's festivities.

Saoirse said she is excited to show off Leitrim. “I want to highlight the area and show why it really is a hidden gem.”

Saoirse has already been through a “multitude of outfits” for the tour, from ballgowns and cocktail dresses to active wear!

Saoirse outlined that so far the experience has lived up to her expectation but she knows there is plenty of fun to come.

She said she has “loved being an ambassador for the county” and posing for pictures and chatting with people about Leitrim and Drumshanbo.

Photos by Willie Donnellan