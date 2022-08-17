Over 11kg of drugs seized at premises in the Midlands
Over 11kg of drugs have been seized at a property in the Midlands
As a result of routine operations on Monday and Tuesday, Revenue Officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized 11.6kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €232,000.
The illegal drugs were discovered concealed in three parcels that originated in Spain and were destined for addresses in Westmeath and Dublin.
Investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
