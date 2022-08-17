Stunning and elegant local lady Eva wins Best Hat at Tullamore Show

Eva McNally, Best Hat. Sean Nally Best Dressed Man Co Limerick and Mary Davin, Galway, Best Dressed Lady at the Fashion Tent at this year's Tullamore Show
As always the fashion produced some amazing style at Tullamore Show, with men, women and children from all over the country dressed in their finest.
Stunning and elegant local lady Eva McNally was the winner of the Best Hat category, with her feather creation enhancing her gorgeous pink jumpsuit.
The Tarmonbarry fashion enthusiast is no stranger to Best Dressed event success and in 2020 she won best dressed lady at the Listowel Races Ladies Day which took place virtually.
Eva was among the thousands that flocked to Tullamore Show on Sunday last, August 14, and she was thrilled with her success.
A Galway lady took first prize in the Best Dressed Lady competition. Mary Davin wore a stunning suit and eye catching hat to get the thumbs up from the judges.
The Little Miss Offaly winner was Hailey Rose Dalton from Castletowngeoghegan with Little Mr Offaly JJ McHugh Fahy from Kilbeggan.
Chief organiser Carmel Duffy was unable to join the fashion this year for the first time since its inception.
Winners of the Tullamore Show Fashion Tent Competitions
Best Dressed Lady - Mary Davin, Co Galway is pictured below with Rose Finlay of Rose Finlay Total Health Pharmacy, Sponsor of this year's Best Dressed Lady.
Best Hat - Eva McNally, Co Roscommon
Best Dressed Man - Sean Nash Co. Limerick
Traditional Farmer - John Mark Clancy Co. Galway
Glamourous Granny -Sylvia Crawford Co Tipperary
Bonny Baby - Sophie Keating - Screggan Co. Offaly
Little Mr Offaly - JJ McHugh Fahy - Kilbeggan Co. Westmeath
Little Miss Offaly - Hailey Rose Dalton - Castletowngeoghegan Co. Westmeath
Bonny Baby - Sophie Keating - Screggan Tullamore
Eva McNally, Best Hat. Sean Nally Best Dressed Man Co Limerick and Mary Davin, Galway, Best Dressed Lady at the Fashion Tent at this year's Tullamore Show
Ireland Weather Forecast: Met Eireann holds out hope for one more blast of summer after heat wave ends
Building work on Longford's €4m Connected Project has recently got underway on the county town's Market Square as part of the county's well documented regenerational master plan
Umpire Johnny Marlowe signals a '45' after the ball had crossed the line during the 2008 GAA Football Leinster Senior Championship 1st Round between Kildare and Wicklow at Croke Park
Irish show jumping star Shane Sweetnam and James Kann Cruz, the number one ranked nine-year-old in the world, who will feature in Friday’s Aga Khan Nations Cup in the RDS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.