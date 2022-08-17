Stunning and elegant local lady Eva wins Best Hat at Tullamore Show

As always the fashion produced some amazing style at Tullamore Show, with men, women and children from all over the country dressed in their finest.

Stunning and elegant local lady Eva McNally was the winner of the Best Hat category, with her feather creation enhancing her gorgeous pink jumpsuit.

The Tarmonbarry fashion enthusiast is no stranger to Best Dressed event success and in 2020 she won best dressed lady at the Listowel Races Ladies Day which took place virtually.

Eva was among the thousands that flocked to Tullamore Show on Sunday last, August 14, and she was thrilled with her success.

A Galway lady took first prize in the Best Dressed Lady competition. Mary Davin wore a stunning suit and eye catching hat to get the thumbs up from the judges.

The Little Miss Offaly winner was Hailey Rose Dalton from Castletowngeoghegan with Little Mr Offaly JJ McHugh Fahy from Kilbeggan.

Chief organiser Carmel Duffy was unable to join the fashion this year for the first time since its inception.

Winners of the Tullamore Show Fashion Tent Competitions

Best Dressed Lady - Mary Davin, Co Galway is pictured below with Rose Finlay of Rose Finlay Total Health Pharmacy, Sponsor of this year's Best Dressed Lady.

Best Hat - Eva McNally, Co Roscommon

Best Dressed Man - Sean Nash Co. Limerick

Traditional Farmer - John Mark Clancy Co. Galway

Glamourous Granny -Sylvia Crawford Co Tipperary

Bonny Baby - Sophie Keating - Screggan Co. Offaly

Little Mr Offaly - JJ McHugh Fahy - Kilbeggan Co. Westmeath

Little Miss Offaly - Hailey Rose Dalton - Castletowngeoghegan Co. Westmeath

Bonny Baby - Sophie Keating - Screggan Tullamore