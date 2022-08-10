Search

New Ballyleague tourist information signage will be of major benefit to Longford and Roscommon visitors

Fr Daniel Udofia MSP, Ballyleague and Kilgefin, Gerry Trimble, Ballyleague Tidy Towns Chairperson, committee members and elected representatives at the unveiling  of the new tourist information sign

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

10 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

joeaobrien@outlook.com

Ballyleague Tidy Towns officially unveiled a new tourist information sign by the marina at Ballyleague on Sunday evening last.

The sign is part of a suite of new signage which includes a number of directional finger post signs, guiding visitors to amenities and places of interest in the locality. 

The new sign contains information on Lough Ree and images of the biodiversity associated with the lake and its environs, in addition to maps and visitor information of places of interest in Ballyleague and Lanesboro in addition to visitor attractions in both counties Longford and Roscommon, for example the Mid Shannon Wilderness Park and Corlea Visitor Centre near Kenagh, and Rathcroghan and Strokestown House. 

The sign was designed in collaboration with Rusty Lemon Design Company and Ballyleague Tidy Towns.

The new signage was funded with the assistance of Roscommon Leader Partnership and Roscommon Municipal District funding, in addition to local fundraising efforts. 

At the unveiling, Fr Daniel Udofia MSP, Ballyleague and Kilgefin, firstly blessed the sign and along with Ballyleague Tidy Towns Chairperson Gerry Trimble, the very impressive map and sign was unveiled.

