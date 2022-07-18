Uninsured speeding driver in Longford banned for two years and fined

A defendant facing six motoring charges was disqualified from driving for two years and fined a total of €1,200 by Judge Bernadette Owens.

Adam Gina (40) of 25 The Oaks, Frenchpark Roscommon came to Garda attention on December 8, 2021 when Garda Healy was operating a speed detection operation in Killashee.

The defendant was detected travelling at 76kph in a 50kph zone.

An examination of the vehicle showed the front two tyres were worn and it had no NCT.

There was no valid insurance or tax on the vehicle and the defendant gave an undertaking to present them to his local Garda station, but failed to do so.

Four fixed charge penalty notices were issued, but none were paid.

Judge Owens registered convictions on all charges and issued a series of fines.

Mr Gina was fined €200 for no drivers licence, €200 for no NCT, €200 for speeding, €200 for one bald tyre charge and a fine of €400 for no insurance.

The no insurance charge also attracted a two year driving ban.