Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 4, 2022

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, July 2, 2022 of Alice Doherty (nee McDonnell), No 3 Smithfield Crescent, Legan, Co Longford, died peacefully in her home, in the loving care of her family.

She is predeceased by her parents Bernard and Mary.

Alice will be forever remembered with love by her heartbroken family, husband Mick, sons Bernard and Michael, daughters Jackie and Danielle, daughter-in-law Louise, her adored grandchildren Emma, Corey, Jessica, Shay, Mason, Robyn, Blake and Willow, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a place, That no one could ever fill. Rest in Peace Alice.

Alice will repose in the family home in Legan, on Monday, July 4 from 3 o'clock until 9 o'clock. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Mary's Church, Legan, on Tuesday, July 5 for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed with burial in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live via the following link https://youtu.be/oCRBTf2Vhz8

Michael Lynch, Deffier, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, July 3, 2022 of Michael Lynch, Deffier, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at home.

Pre-deceased by his parents, Patrick and Catherine, his sisters, Mary (Clarke) and Frances (McCarthy), his brothers, John James and Terry. He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Bridie Lynch (Drumshanbo) and Kathleen Moran (Carrick-on-Shannon), his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many dear friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, July 5 from 5 - 8pm for family, close friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Wednesday, July 6 at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

House private please, except to family, friends and neighbours. Messages of condolence for the family may be left in the condolence section on rip.ie.

Annie Rose O'Reilly (née O'Gorman), 16 The Green, Lanesborough, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Sunday, July 3, 2022 of Annie Rose O’Reilly (nee O’Gorman) 16 The Green, Lanesborough Co Longford, peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Mike. Sadly missed by her daughter Josephine, sons Michael, John James, Robert, Gerard and Desmond, son in law, daughters in law, sister in law, grand children, great grand children, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesborough Monday, July 4 from 4pm to 7pm. Walk through only please. Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Lanesborough, Tuesday, July 5 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House strictly private please. Mass live streamed on https:/www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/

Those who would like to leave a message for the family can do so in the condolence link on rip.ie.

Nathan Levy, Cortrasna, Finea, Co Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Nathan Levy, The Cottage, Cortrasna, Finea, Co Cavan.

Beloved youngest son of Martin and Catherine and dear brother of Daniel.

A private funeral has taken place.

Rosealeen Boggis (née Dolan), Ballinvoher, Moydow, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Friday, July 1, 2022 of Rosealeen Boggis (nee Dolan), Ballinvoher, Moydow, Co. Longford and formerly of Shantum, Mostrim, Co. Longford.

Predeceased by her son Russell, sisters Eilish and Sarah, brother Pat, and partner Tony. Sadly missed by her daughter Georgina (London), sister Kathleen Farrell (Annaly Park), brother Gerry (Liscahill), grandson Nathan, great grandchildren Layla -Mae, Tyson, and N-Jay, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, a large circle of friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Removal arrived to St Mary's Church, Moydow at 6 o'clock on Sunday, July 3. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 4 at 11 o'clock, with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Longford Hospice Home Care. House strictly private please. Funeral Mass be live streamed on the link below

https://youtu.be/L92_DBBatxY.