Longford-Westmeath junior minister hails IDA plans for Mullingar

Junior Minister for Trade Promotion
Junior Minister for Trade Promotion, Robert Troy has given his backing to IDA's plans to construct a custom built facility in Mullingar aimed at luring potential foreign direct investment to the region.
Ireland’s inward investment agency, IDA Ireland, today submitted planning permission to establish an Advanced Building Solution (ABS) facility in Mullingar.
“I’m delighted to confirm further progress to establish an Advanced Building Solution facility here in Mullingar," said Mr Troy.
"An ABS facility is a state-of-the-art building that can be converted easily to suit the needs of different sectors and different types of businesses, be it technology, office, manufacturing, research, medtech, pharma. It will play a pivotal role in attracting foreign investment to Mullingar and the wider area.
“As Minister of State in the Department of Enterprise, I worked to develop the new IDA strategy and was committed to ensuring this facility was part of the new plan launched early last year.
"I am pleased that momentum is gathering to establish this facility here. Given the constructive engagement in the lead up to the submission, I hope this plan will move to the next stage as soon as practicable and i will continue to work with all stakeholders to see this ABS facility is established without delay.”
