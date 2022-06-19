Search

19 Jun 2022

Limerick has new Lotto millionaire and Cavan shop celebrates 17th anniversary by selling €241,583 winning ticket

Limerick has new Lotto millionaire and Cavan shop celebrates 17th anniversary by selling €241,583 winning ticket

Limerick has new Lotto millionaire and Cavan shop celebrates 17th anniversary by selling €241,583 winning ticket

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

19 Jun 2022 2:40 PM

A Limerick Lotto player has woken up this Sunday as Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the top prize of €1 million in last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw. While a Cavan shop celebrated its 17th anniversary in style by selling a €241,583 winning ticket. 

The winning numbers in Saturday’s (June 18) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 03, 09, 14, 32, 38, 41 and the bonus was 44. The Saturday night win has officially brought the number of National Lottery millionaires to 20 so far this year.

The National Lottery has confirmed that it hopes to reveal the winning store location in the coming days.

Last night’s draw saw over 95,000 players nationwide win prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games, which, in addition to the Lotto Plus 1 top prize winner, included a Cavan player who matched five numbers and the bonus in the main Lotto draw to win an incredible €241,583.

The Breffni County winner became the second biggest winner of the night after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on Thursday, June 16 at Centra on the Main Street in Ballyjamesduff.

Gardai at scene following death of man in Leitrim

Down Memory Lane | Longford Cycle Tour fun and Irish soccer legend drops by for a pint in 2012

Shop owner Rodney Dolan was delighted to get the call from the National Lottery about the win: “The news comes at a great time as I just celebrated my 17th anniversary with the store last week so this seems like the perfect way to mark the occasion.

"We’re located at the heart of a wonderful community here in Ballyjamesduff. From day one, the entire community has always been so welcoming and supportive so I’m certain everyone will be thrilled to hear the news and of course, eager to check their tickets!

"We have a team of 24 staff members working here so as soon as I tell them, there will be a total buzz around the shop. I wish the winner all the very best with their big win!”

The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto draw were: 04, 16, 21, 27, 45, 47 and the bonus was 26.

The Limerick and Cavan winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Longford Senior League: Colmcille come out on top in close contest against Killoe

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 9

Colmcille overcame the significant setback of playing the final quarter of a close contest with 14 players as they came out on top by a single point against Killoe in the All County Football League Division 1 clash at Emmet Park on Friday evening.

Man jailed for three years for trying to "gouge" Longford garda's eyes in violent assault

A man who tried to “gouge” out the eyes of a Garda during an arrest has been sentenced to four years in prison with the final year suspended for a period of five years, subject to a number of conditions.

As there was no winner of the €4,408,257 jackpot on offer on Saturday night, Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €4.8 million.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 billion has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local good causes in communities across Ireland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media