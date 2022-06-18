Longford Senior League: Colmcille come out on top in close contest against Killoe

Fergal Sheridan on the ball for Colmcille ahead of Killoe opponent Jake Donnelly. Action from the Division 1 league game at Emmet Park on Friday evening Photo: Syl Healy
Colmcille overcame the significant setback of playing the final quarter of a close contest with 14 players as they came out on top by a single point against Killoe in the All County Football League Division 1 clash at Emmet Park on Friday evening.
Colmcille . . . 0-13 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-12
Just after Jack Macken fired over a cracking long range point from play to leave the visitors leading by the minimum of margins (0-10 to 0-9), Declan Reilly was sent-off after receiving a second yellow card.
But Killoe failed to capitalise on the numerical advantage for the remainder of the match with the sides sharing a further six points as Colmcille continued their good run this season under new manager Mickey Harkin.
KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Gavin Farrelly, Shane Clarke, Evan Farrelly; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn, Jake Donnelly (0-2); Daniel Mimnagh, Ryan Moffett; Eamon Keogh (0-1), Ciaran Donohoe, Cian Farrelly; Eugene Clarke, Ronan McGoldrick (0-3, one free), Mark Hughes (0-6, three frees).
Subs:- Ronan Keogh for C Donohoe (39 mins); Gavin Hughes for Cian Farrelly (48 mins); Adam Donnelly for E Clarke (55 mins).
COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Martin Mulligan, Enda Macken, Gerry Mulligan; Vinny Hourican, Ciaran McKeon, Dylan McCabe; Fergal Sheridan (0-3), Jack Macken (0-6, five frees); Cathal McCabe (0-1), Barry McKeon, Rory Hawkins (0-1); Paul McKeon (0-1), Eoghan Hawkins, Declan Reilly.
Subs:- Conor Grant (0-1) for M Mulligan (36 mins); Philip McKeon for R Hawkins (48 mins); Darren Mulligan for Paul McKeon (53 mins).
Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).
