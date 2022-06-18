Search

18 Jun 2022

Longford Senior League: Colmcille come out on top in close contest against Killoe

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 9

longford gaa

Fergal Sheridan on the ball for Colmcille ahead of Killoe opponent Jake Donnelly. Action from the Division 1 league game at Emmet Park on Friday evening Photo: Syl Healy

Padraic O'Brien

18 Jun 2022 1:47 PM

Colmcille overcame the significant setback of playing the final quarter of a close contest with 14 players as they came out on top by a single point against Killoe in the All County Football League Division 1 clash at Emmet Park on Friday evening.

Colmcille . . . 0-13    Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-12

Just after Jack Macken fired over a cracking long range point from play to leave the visitors leading by the minimum of margins (0-10 to 0-9), Declan Reilly was sent-off after receiving a second yellow card.

But Killoe failed to capitalise on the numerical advantage for the remainder of the match with the sides sharing a further six points as Colmcille continued their good run this season under new manager Mickey Harkin. 

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Gavin Farrelly, Shane Clarke, Evan Farrelly; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn, Jake Donnelly (0-2); Daniel Mimnagh, Ryan Moffett; Eamon Keogh (0-1), Ciaran Donohoe, Cian Farrelly; Eugene Clarke, Ronan McGoldrick (0-3, one free), Mark Hughes (0-6, three frees). 

Subs:- Ronan Keogh for C Donohoe (39 mins); Gavin Hughes for Cian Farrelly (48 mins); Adam Donnelly for E Clarke (55 mins). 

COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Martin Mulligan, Enda Macken, Gerry Mulligan; Vinny Hourican, Ciaran McKeon, Dylan McCabe; Fergal Sheridan (0-3), Jack Macken (0-6, five frees); Cathal McCabe (0-1), Barry McKeon, Rory Hawkins (0-1); Paul McKeon (0-1), Eoghan Hawkins, Declan Reilly.

Subs:- Conor Grant (0-1) for M Mulligan (36 mins); Philip McKeon for R Hawkins (48 mins); Darren Mulligan for Paul McKeon (53 mins). 

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).  

