Down Memory Lane | Longford Cycle Tour fun and Irish soccer legend drops by for a pint in 2012

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
In this Longford Leader trip Down Memory Lane, we recall a decade ago when Ireland and Liverpool soccer legend John Aldridge visited Longford and when hundreds of cycling enthusiasts saddled up for the 2012 Longford Cycle Tour.
Here is a selection of photos for you to enjoy from both events. Don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.