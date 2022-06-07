Search

07 Jun 2022

Longford Leader Farming: Exodus from winter milk likely

Aurivo decision to cut its October milk price by 1cpl ‘will disappoint suppliers'

IFA liquid milk chairperson, Keith O’Boyle said the most up-to-date CSO agricultural input price index has to be an integral part of liquid milk pricing to ensure a supply of fresh milk this winter

Reporter:

News Reporter

07 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

IFA liquid milk chairperson, Keith O’Boyle said the most up-to-date CSO agricultural input price index has to be an integral part of liquid milk pricing to ensure a supply of fresh milk this winter.

“Without a realistic return, many farmers will switch to a seasonal milk production system, leaving the market short on fresh milk during the winter period,” Mr O’Boyle said.

“Maintaining a year-round supply of fresh milk incurs significant costs and adds further complexities to the milk production system. All of which leads to a higher cost of production for the farmer.”

According to CSO data, the price of agricultural inputs has increased by 34.8% in the 12-month period to March 2022. All indications are that these increases are going to continue in the medium term, mainly driven by the conflict in Ukraine and the resulting problems with supply and availability of gas, oil, fertilisers, feed etc.

These increases must be reflected in the price offered to farmers. IFA will be using the CSO Agricultural Price Index in negotiations with processors.

Local News

