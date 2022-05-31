Memorable wedding celebration for Midlands couple in Australia

Bernard Callaghan, Streete and Riahanna Allan, Castlepollard, who recently celebrated their wedding in Perth, Australia
Congratulations and best wishes to newly weds Bernard Callaghan, Coolnagun and Riahanna Allan, Castlepollard, who recently celebrated their marriage in Perth, Australia.
The happy couple along with family and close friends enjoyed a most memorable and beautiful day.
Bernard is the eldest son of Noel and Emmer Callaghan Coolnagun, who are delighted to add another daughter to the family. We wish Bernard and Riahanna every happiness in their future plans and we wish them both a long and happy life together filled with great joy riches and good health.
Longford delegates Fiona Duignan, Anna Lane (LEO Longford), Christeline de Wit, Martina Glennon, Deirdre Orme, Uruemu Adejinmi, Loretta Grogan, Pamela Latimer, Alison McMurtie and Stephanie Igoe
Longford homeowners could be leaving gaps in their insurance of anywhere from €4,000 to €35,000 and above, leaving them hugely exposed in the event of a claim
Longford artist, Gary Robinson, at work in his outdoor Hambly and Hambly, John Richardson residency studio in Dampierre sur Boutonne, France PICTURE: Maria Rolston
Poets Imelda Kilmurray, Mags McKenna and Shelley Corcoran pictured in Edgeworthstown community library for the Poetry Day event organised by Longford Writers Group
