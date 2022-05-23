Longford native a winner at Dublin Fleadh Cheoil

Seamus McGowan
Seamus McGowan, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Craobh Seán Treacy, Átha Cliath, was the winner of the over 18 Mouth Organ competition at the recent Dublin Fleadh Cheoil 2022 which took place at St David's CBS, Artane.
Congratulations to Seamus who originally hails from Ballinalee, county Longford
