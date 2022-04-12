Longford Leader Farming: Former rugby legend backs campaign to secure Midlands hospice

The project, organised by Tullamore Lions Club with the assistance of other local Lions clubs, aims to raise a significant sum of money for the building of a much-needed level 3 hospice for the Midland region (Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath).

Since the launch of the charity project, IHP sourced 18 animals and to date 13 of these animals have been sold raising an amazing sum of €15,420.

Pat Lalor, Chairman of the project said, “The Hooves 4 Hospice project was given a great boost very soon after its launch, when Irish Hereford Prime decided to give it their full support. Having the support of a quality national brand which is recognised the length and breadth of the country, is a very significant endorsement of the work that we are doing.”

The Hooves 4 Hospice project was featured on RTE’s Ear to the Ground in December 2021. The sale of an Irish Hereford Prime animal at GVM Tullamore, which was donated and reared by Ivor Deverell, Ballyaville, Geashill, Tullamore, was one of the items featured in the programme and Ivor’s animal made the magnificent price of €1,800.

Irish Hereford Prime has also sourced cash donations of €2,000. Furthermore, Irish Hereford Prime chose Hooves 4 Hospice as its charity for their calendars for 2021 & 2022.

The calendar sales generated an impressive income of €4,550 and a cheque for this amount was presented to Larry Fleming of Tullamore Lions Club by former Irish rugby international and Irish Hereford Prime Ambassador, John Hayes.

The presentation recently took place on the farm of Mr Tom Cregan, Tullaha, Broadford, Co Limerick. On hearing about the Hooves 4 Hospice project, Mr Cregan in his generosity, immediately donated an animal of his own to this very worthy project.

Pat Lalor said, “I would like to thank IHP and all their farmer members who have so generously produced an animal for our project. Since our project commenced, our committee has been constantly overwhelmed by the generosity of farming families and others. We are well on our way to reaching our target of €1,000,000.

“We have over 600 animals on our database which have been pledged to our project by farmers, but we would be delighted to accept any additional animals to help us realise our dream of one day having our very own regional hospice in the Midlands.

Anyone who would like to find out more about Hooves 4 Hospice, please visit www.h4h.midlandhospice.ie or call Gerry on 085 8775477.”