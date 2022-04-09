Search

09 Apr 2022

More than €27,000 raised in Longford man’s motor neurone battle

Martin Keane

A group of supporters join Longford man Martin Keane in climbing Eagles Rock last weekend

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

09 Apr 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A public appeal to row in behind a Longford man's courageous battle with motor neurone disease has raised more than €27,000 local charities.

Fifty-five-year-old father of four Martin Keane is battling the onset of a debilitating disease he hopes to bring an ever greater public awareness to.

In a bid to do just that, a series of local fundraising events have been held in recent weeks in a move which has led to an outpouring of support and empathy from across the Longford community.

Last Friday (April 1) Longford Golf Club kickstarted a ‘Charity Scramble’ over three days while a golf scramble was similarly held by TallyHo Golf Society six days earlier with proceeds going to Pieta and IMNDA.

Last Saturday, a special ‘Climb with Martin’ fundraiser took place at Eagles Rock in Co Leitrim to coincide with former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird's courageous bid to climb Croagh Patrick.

“The Charity Scramble in Longford Golf Club had great support with 92 Teams participating during the weekend which was blessed with lots of sunshine,” said Martin.

“And the club raised the terrific sum of €3500 in an event that was great fun.

“We would just like to express our sincere thanks to the overwhelming support for these causes.

“The Longford community ad indeed those wider afield who supported the charities should feel rightly proud of the difference they have made.”

