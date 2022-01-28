Double success for Killoe pupils in ‘Someone Like Me’

Pupils from St Teresa's National School, Killoe are celebrating after they were chosen as the Junior and Senior County Winners of the prestigious national art competition, Someone Like Me.

Senior Infants pupil Conor Nolan and 6th Class pupil Matthew Yacob will now go up against pupils from over 40 other schools to compete for the much sought-after national title at an online national awards ceremony to be held on Thursday, February 3.

Conor’s teacher is Ms Sophie Dalton and his poster shows a drawing of a 'friend-ship' with the caption 'This is my friendship, I am the captain! Everyone is welcome on my ship'.

Matthew’s teacher is Gráinne Fox and his amazing poster shows that you can do anything in life that you put your mind to.

Matthew wants to portray the message that everyone should be treated the same, 'the only disability in life is a bad attitude'.

Someone Like Me, which is organised by the National Disability Authority, attracted more than 1,800 entries from national schools across the length and breadth of the country.

The competition has been designed to be a national celebration of the things that unite children of all abilities and, over its six-year history, more than 8,000 children have taken part, creating a tangible contribution to developing more positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities.

Congratulating St Teresa's NS on their success, Minister of State with special responsibility for disability, Anne Rabbitte TD, said that she was hugely encouraged by the growing interest in the competition which is helping to develop a shared understanding of how we should treat others in a caring, sensitive and inclusive way, and promoting a sense of belonging and connectedness.

“We are exceptionally pleased with the response to this year’s competition which took place during challenging times not just in our schools, but right across our communities, due to the ongoing global pandemic,” she said.

The competition, which offers a range of prizes up to the value of €750, was open to all primary school pupils from junior infants to sixth class and more than 1,800 entries were received from individual pupils, class groups and whole schools right across Ireland.”