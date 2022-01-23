Search

23 Jan 2022

Abbey Theatre to bring uplifting show to Longford's Backstage Theatre

Backstage

The Abbey Theatre brings 'Every Brilliant Thing', written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, directed by Andrea Ainsworth and performed by Amy Conroy, to Longford's Backstage Theatre in February

Reporter:

News Reporter

23 Jan 2022 2:01 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Abbey Theatre will bring the hilarious and uplifting Every Brilliant Thing to Backstage on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 8 and 9 next.

From ‘water fights’ to ‘the smell of old books’ the one-person show is about a child who devises the titular list to cheer up their mother who suffers from depression.

The wise and witty examination of crippling depression and the effect it has on family members, takes on a whole new resonance in an ever changing world that has left people feeling isolated and overwhelmed.

Down Memory Lane 2012 | A gallery of lovely Carrickedmond pictures from the Longford Leader archives

This uplifting theatrical experience, where people can come together safely, provides an important antidote for the January blues.

Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe in 2013 and with elements of audience interaction, every performance is unique – making it the perfect show to return to again and again. Directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Andrea Ainsworth and performed by Amy Conroy, Every Brilliant Thing is infused with a sense of childlike fun and wonder, even in the face of difficult circumstances.

This play is about finding hope and falling in love with life. While serious elements are addressed with some heart-breaking moments, it is a joyful, moving celebration of the light and dark of life.

Down Memory Lane 2012 | Longford Slashers GAA celebration and dance pictures from a decade ago

Although it is a one-person show, participation from the audience will be sought in a variety of ways. The interaction of the cast member and the audience is what makes the production so special. It’s an often heart-breaking story about the importance of family and the lengths we go to for the ones we love.

The Abbey Theatre’s production of Every Brilliant Thing comes to Backstage Theatre on Tuesday & Wednesday, February 8 & 9 at 8pm. Tickets €22/€20 available on 043 3347888 or backstage.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media