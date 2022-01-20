Search

20 Jan 2022

Longford Women's Link play leading role in exploring the potential of female digital entrepreneurs

LWL

Longford Women's Link recently held an online meeting of the DEW project

Reporter:

News Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford Women’s Link CEO Tara Farrell led the online kick-off meeting of the DEW project, co-funded by the Erasmus Plus Programme of the European Commission, which brings together seven organisations from five European countries (Ireland, Belgium, Italy, Spain and France).

The kick-off meeting, originally planned in Brussels, Belgium, was held in online mode due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The context for DEW is based on a number of trends - according to official reports of the EU Commission, only 30% of start-up entrepreneurs are female, despite women making up 52% of the population.

In addition, gender stereotypes and male-dominated models and networks continue to prevail to the detriment of women.

Finally, Covid-19 has seen a disproportionate impact on women with increased caring responsibilities and a concerning rise in the incidences of domestic violence.

However the DEW Project explores entrepreneurial opportunity and aims to unlock the potential of female digital entrepreneurs by providing innovative, evidence-based and practical digital entrepreneurship knowledge and tools to empower self-employability and entrepreneurship for women in Europe.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media