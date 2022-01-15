Search

15 Jan 2022

Leitrim author tells of overcoming personal demons in new book

Joe Kellegher

Leitrim author Joe Kellegher

Reporter:

News Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Leitrim author Joe Kellegher has just released his book ‘My Life, My Story,’ an extraordinary story of overcoming personal demons.

The Ballinamore man has suffered with depression all his life. His illness has led to low points in his life. He recounts these and his suffering with remarkable honesty.

However, this book is about so much more. Joe has overcome his difficulties to enjoy a fulfilling life in many ways and he writes about many of these high points.

Longford communities remember Ashling Murphy during dignified vigils #VigilForAshling

‘No reason’ why ban on naming Kevin Lunney attacker should remain, State tells court

His story is also a chronicle of growing up in rural Ireland in the 1970’s and 1980’s and the challenges that involved. From his work life to his pastimes, GAA and socialising, there is much that readers will relate to. A deeply spiritual man, Joe also explains his vision for the world.

This book proves that help is there for anyone who is having difficulties. “There are always answers to all problems in life,” Joe writes.

The book costs €20 and can be bought in Newsround, Ballymahon St, Longford.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media