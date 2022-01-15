Leitrim author tells of overcoming personal demons in new book

Leitrim author Joe Kellegher
Leitrim author Joe Kellegher has just released his book ‘My Life, My Story,’ an extraordinary story of overcoming personal demons.
The Ballinamore man has suffered with depression all his life. His illness has led to low points in his life. He recounts these and his suffering with remarkable honesty.
However, this book is about so much more. Joe has overcome his difficulties to enjoy a fulfilling life in many ways and he writes about many of these high points.
His story is also a chronicle of growing up in rural Ireland in the 1970’s and 1980’s and the challenges that involved. From his work life to his pastimes, GAA and socialising, there is much that readers will relate to. A deeply spiritual man, Joe also explains his vision for the world.
This book proves that help is there for anyone who is having difficulties. “There are always answers to all problems in life,” Joe writes.
The book costs €20 and can be bought in Newsround, Ballymahon St, Longford.
