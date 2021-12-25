Households set to earn money from their solar panels next year

Up to 20,000 electricity customers will be eligible for payments or money off their bills from their electricity supplier next year after the Government approved a scheme for houses and other buildings with solar panels.

Electricity providers will pay for the power they currently get free from customers when panels produce more energy than a building can use.

The reward scheme will benefit households that do not have battery storage units to hold on to excess power in particular.

It will also benefit larger premises such as schools, community premises, businesses and farm buildings that have a lot of roof space for solar generation.

Minister for Energy and Climate Action Eamon Ryan said the Micro-generation Scheme marks an important step on the energy transition journey

Longford Leader gallery: Christmas cheer aplenty in Ballinalee The north Longford village of Ballinalee certainly didn't disappoint in playing its part over the festive season.

“The government is developing a framework of supports – to enable homes, businesses, farms and communities to install renewable generation for their own consumption and receive a payment for any residual electricity they export to the grid. Micro-generation has an important role to play in empowering and driving engagement and participation.

“It creates opportunities for domestic, community, farming and small commercial customers to take the first steps towards investment in renewable technologies, which can play a role in shaping electricity demand and decarbonising homes and businesses,” he said.

The Micro-generation Support Scheme (MSS) is targeting support for 380MW of installed micro-generation capacity, to contribute to the target of up to 2.5GW of solar renewables under the Climate Action Plan.

Depending on panel size, that equates to over 1 million solar panels, on approximately 70,000 buildings.

The first payments or credits on bills will be received by domestic customers soon after June next year.