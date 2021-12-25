Search

25 Dec 2021

Your essential TV guide for Christmas Day 2021

Your essential TV guide for Christmas Day 2021

Your essential TV guide for Christmas Day 2021

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

8am - RTE 2 - Shrek (Movie)

9am - RTE One - Christmas Carols: Christmas in St Patricks

10am - RTE One - Mass for Christmas Day

11am - RTE 2 - Abominable (Movie)

12.25pm - RTE One - Adam Saves Christmas (Toy Show star Adam King and presenter Ryan Tubridy voice a Christmas adventure)

12.35pm - RTE One - The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Movie)

1.55pm - RTE One - Back To The Future (Movie)

2.10pm - RTE 2 - Despicable Me 2 (Movie)

3.10pm - BBC One - Mary Poppins Returns (Movie)

4.10pm - RTE One - Paddington 2 (Movie)

5.10pm - BBC One - Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

5.25pm - RTE 2 - Home School Hub - A Christmas Cracker 

6.45pm - RTE 2 - Home Alone 2 (Movie)

7.25pm - RTE One - Angela's Christmas Wish (Short Film)

8pm - Virgin One - Coronation Street

8pm - Channel 4 - The Great Christmas Bake Off 2021

8.50pm - RTE One - Fair City 

9pm - Virgin One - Dirty Dancing (Movie)

9.15pm - Channel 4 - Gogglebox 

9.35pm - RTE 2 - Eastenders 

9.35pm - RTE One - Mrs Browns Boys: Mammy's Mechanical Merriment

10.10pm - RTE One - Bohemian Rhapsody 

10.20pm - RTE 2 - Daddy's Home 2

11.15pm - Channel 4 - First Dates at Christmas

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media