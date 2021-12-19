Longford pupils organise Christmas food collection for St Vincent de Paul
Sixth class pupils in Scoil Samhthann, Ballinalee held a food collection for St Vincent de Paul over the last two weeks.
They presented their haul to the Granard branch of St Vincent de Paul on Friday, December 17 and were delighted to be able to help some families and individuals this Christmas.
Killoe triumph in thriller to take the Longford U-19 ‘A’ title
The 2021 Longford GAA season came to a cracking conclusion when Killoe Og beat Clonguish Og in a fantastic U-19 ’A’ football championship final played in perfect conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Thank you to everyone who donated!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.